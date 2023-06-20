G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 219.66% and a negative return on equity of 222.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

