Gagnon Advisors LLC Acquires 55,848 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 360,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,848 shares during the quarter. BioLife Solutions comprises about 5.3% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 649,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 88,856 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 216,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 73,261 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. Stephens cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,743,302.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and sold 80,089 shares valued at $1,679,431. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

