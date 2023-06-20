Gagnon Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 3.6% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $329.36 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $333.14. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

