Gagnon Securities LLC Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,830,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 276,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 144,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.1% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Mizuho cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $42.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

