Gagnon Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 29,769.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220,863 shares during the quarter. Yext comprises about 2.5% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 1.00% of Yext worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Yext by 39.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Yext by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Down 4.1 %

YEXT stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yext Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.