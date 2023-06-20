Gagnon Securities LLC Invests $240,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,894.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,102,320. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

