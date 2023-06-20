Gagnon Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,077,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,646,000. Zuora makes up approximately 2.2% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $102,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $148,991.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $102,083.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,273 shares of company stock worth $905,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.