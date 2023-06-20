Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,220 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Shares of META opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.26 and a 200 day moving average of $189.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

