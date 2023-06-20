Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) versus Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Head to Head Review

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Repsol has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Repsol pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $78.85 billion 0.25 $4.48 billion $2.99 5.01 Galp Energia, SGPS $18.48 billion 0.48 $4.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Repsol and Galp Energia, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 5.48% 28.56% 11.99% Galp Energia, SGPS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Repsol and Galp Energia, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 1 5 3 0 2.22 Galp Energia, SGPS 0 3 1 0 2.25

Repsol presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.74%. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus price target of $12.97, indicating a potential upside of 121.27%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Repsol.

Summary

Repsol beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its Commercial and Renewables segment engages in the low carbon power generation and renewable sources; sale of gas and power; mobility and sale of oil products; and liquified petroleum gas activities. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy source, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products marketing, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

