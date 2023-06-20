Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Short Interest Up 6.2% in May

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 14,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 403,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 248,990 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 24.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 146,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,089 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of GCI opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Gannett has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $668.92 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gannett from $2.60 to $1.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

