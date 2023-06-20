Genfit (GNFTF) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) is one of 362 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Genfit to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit 0 0 0 0 N/A Genfit Competitors 536 1470 3983 46 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 89.07%. Given Genfit’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genfit has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit N/A N/A N/A Genfit Competitors -1,269.70% -2,782.04% -24.50%

11.1% of Genfit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit N/A N/A -5.70 Genfit Competitors $132.09 million -$10.77 million 47.71

Genfit’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Genfit. Genfit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Genfit peers beat Genfit on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments. It focuses on medicines to market for patients with metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic diseases that affect the liver. The company was founded by Jean-François Mouney, Florence Séjourné, and Bart Staels in September 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

