Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James cut their price target on shares of Genius Brands International from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNUS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 219.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 104.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 68.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Genius Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, broadcasting, and licensing educational, multimedia animated content for children. It operates the Content Production and Distribution, and Media Advisory and Advertising services segments.

