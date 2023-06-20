Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Lifted by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 723.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after acquiring an additional 235,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,370,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

