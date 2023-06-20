Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $161.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.22. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

