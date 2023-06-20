Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) & LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Critical Analysis

LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) and Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LIXIL and Gibraltar Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LIXIL 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gibraltar Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gibraltar Industries has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. Given Gibraltar Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gibraltar Industries is more favorable than LIXIL.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIXIL N/A N/A N/A $210.84 0.13 Gibraltar Industries $1.39 billion 1.27 $82.41 million $2.77 20.98

This table compares LIXIL and Gibraltar Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gibraltar Industries has higher revenue and earnings than LIXIL. LIXIL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gibraltar Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LIXIL and Gibraltar Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIXIL N/A N/A N/A Gibraltar Industries 6.45% 13.43% 8.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of LIXIL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Gibraltar Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gibraltar Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gibraltar Industries beats LIXIL on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LIXIL

(Get Rating)

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc. This segment offers its products under the INAX, GROHE, American Standard, COBRA, DXV, RICHELLE, and SPAGE brands. The LHT segment provides housing window sashes, entrance doors, various types of shutters, gates, carports, banisters, high railings, etc.; window frames, wooden furnishing materials, interior decorative materials, etc.; sidings, roofing materials, etc.; and solar power systems, etc. This segment offers its products under the Tostem, Exsior, Interio, Super Wall, Nodea, and Asahi Tostem brands. The LBT segment offers curtain walls, building window sashes, store facades, etc. The H&S segment engages in the development of homebuilding franchise chains, construction on order, etc.; and provides services for land, buildings, real estate management, real estate franchises development support, etc., as well as housing loans. This segment offers its products under the Lixil, Eyeful Home, ERA, Fierce Home, and GL HOME brands. The company was formerly known as LIXIL Group Corporation and changed its name to LIXIL Corporation in December 2020. LIXIL Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems. The Residential segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings. This segment also provides electronic parcel lockers, rooftop safety kits, chimney caps, heat trace coils and exterior products, remote-controlled deck awnings for sun protection, and ventilation products. The Agtech segment offers growing and processing solutions, including the designing, engineering, manufacturing, construction, and maintenance and support of greenhouses; and indoor growing operations. The Infrastructure segment offers expansion joints, structural bearings, rubber pre-formed seals and other sealants, elastomeric concrete, and bridge cable protection systems. It serves solar developers, institutional and commercial growers of food and plants, home improvement retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and contractors. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

