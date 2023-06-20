GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 9,850,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

GitLab Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $40.85.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,563,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,274 shares of company stock worth $2,495,400. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in GitLab by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

