Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after buying an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE GNL opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.87%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -799.96%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

