Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

AUMN opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.38 million, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.48% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 411,765 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

