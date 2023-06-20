Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
Shares of CBULF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
Gratomic Company Profile
