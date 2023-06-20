Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

Shares of CBULF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Gratomic has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

