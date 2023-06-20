Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

