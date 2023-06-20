Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
In related news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,271,177 shares in the company, valued at $65,468,018.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,250 shares of company stock worth $110,705. Company insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
GLSI stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $21.50.
Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
