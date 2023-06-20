Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Short Interest Update

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $78.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenwich LifeSciences

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,271,177 shares in the company, valued at $65,468,018.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,250 shares of company stock worth $110,705. Company insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

GLSI stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.