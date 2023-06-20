Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 5.0% in May

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 123,100 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
GHSI stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.50.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 76.69% and a negative return on equity of 51.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc engages in the business of developing and distributing clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements. The firm also offers science-based products and devices designed to support healthcare professionals, providers, patients, and consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in December 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
