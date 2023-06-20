Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Down 5.0% in May

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 123,100 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Price Performance

GHSI stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 76.69% and a negative return on equity of 51.17%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GHSI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 365,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Guardion Health Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc engages in the business of developing and distributing clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements. The firm also offers science-based products and devices designed to support healthcare professionals, providers, patients, and consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in December 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

