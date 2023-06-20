Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 88 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,243,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,559,000 after purchasing an additional 323,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.80 and a 200-day moving average of $147.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $352.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

