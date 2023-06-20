GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC reduced its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.35.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

