Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $364.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLN. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Haleon Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HLN opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Haleon has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.05.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haleon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Haleon by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Haleon by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Haleon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Haleon by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Haleon by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

