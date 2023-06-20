HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $447.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.82 and its 200 day moving average is $371.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $289.68 and a twelve month high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

