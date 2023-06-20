HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.93 and a 200 day moving average of $304.03. The firm has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

