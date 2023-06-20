HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Truist Financial

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.79.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $290.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $296.89.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after buying an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after buying an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

