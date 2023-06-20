Head-To-Head Analysis: SEA (NYSE:SE) vs. home24 (OTC:HMAGF)

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) and home24 (OTC:HMAGF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of SEA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEA and home24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA -7.83% -14.44% -4.69% home24 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEA $12.45 billion 2.82 -$1.65 billion ($1.82) -34.11 home24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SEA and home24’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

home24 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SEA and home24, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 0 7 9 1 2.65 home24 0 2 0 0 2.00

SEA currently has a consensus target price of $90.88, indicating a potential upside of 46.40%. Given SEA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than home24.

Summary

SEA beats home24 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that provides integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including offline and online mobile wallet, and payment processing services, as well as other offerings across credit, insurtech, and digital bank services under the ShopeePay, SPayLater, SeaBank, SeaInsure, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About home24

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and shipping of furniture and home furnishings. The company offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. It sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, fredriks, home24, Butlers, and Mobly brand names. The company operates showrooms, retail stores, outlets, and through ecommerce website. It has operations in Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Brazil, and Italy. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

