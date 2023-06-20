Head-To-Head Analysis: SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) vs. Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) and SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of SRH Total Return Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SRH Total Return Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and SRH Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 24.66% 14.04% 6.01% SRH Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $79.19 million 4.28 $21.15 million $0.88 13.44 SRH Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and SRH Total Return Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than SRH Total Return Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance and SRH Total Return Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 SRH Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential downside of 5.33%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than SRH Total Return Fund.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. SRH Total Return Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRH Total Return Fund has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats SRH Total Return Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded by John C. Bombara, Daniel S. Devorsetz, Robert D. Pomeroy and Gerald A. Michaud on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies across all capitalizations, as well as in fixed income securities issued by companies. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up security picking approach, focusing on such factors as defensible businesses with solid financial positions and strong operating track records to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Composite Index. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. was formed on December 7, 1972 and is domiciled in the United States.

