Head-To-Head Comparison: First Republic Bank (FRCB) and The Competition

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare First Republic Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% First Republic Bank Competitors 17.96% 11.74% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Republic Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank Competitors 624 2201 2207 59 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 77.68%. Given First Republic Bank’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares First Republic Bank and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion $1.67 billion 0.04 First Republic Bank Competitors $58.79 billion $3.17 billion 10.21

First Republic Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank’s peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Republic Bank peers beat First Republic Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

