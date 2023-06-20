Head-To-Head Contrast: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) & XcelMobility (OTCMKTS:XCLL)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) and XcelMobility (OTCMKTS:XCLL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and XcelMobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 16.42% 100.54% 10.48% XcelMobility N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and XcelMobility’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $5.01 billion 9.12 $823.00 million $3.86 55.31 XcelMobility N/A N/A N/A $0.01 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than XcelMobility. XcelMobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

86.9% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XcelMobility shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of XcelMobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Autodesk and XcelMobility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 1 4 15 0 2.70 XcelMobility 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autodesk presently has a consensus target price of $231.84, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%.

Summary

Autodesk beats XcelMobility on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About XcelMobility

(Get Rating)

XcelMobility, Inc. provides online sports lottery services in China. The company aggregates and processes lottery purchase orders from registered user accounts through provincial sports lottery administration centers for the purchase orders of welfare and sports lottery products. It also provides individual lottery, lottery pool, automatic tag-along, and recurring purchase services; and lotto, sports match lottery, and instant lottery products. XcelMobility, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.