Head to Head Contrast: Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) vs. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -25.73% N/A -12.11% Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.59 -$3.34 million ($0.05) -0.84 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Tower One Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tower One Wireless and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, suggesting that its share price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tower One Wireless beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

