Head-To-Head Review: Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) versus Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF)

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) and Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roots and Hibbett’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roots N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.29 $128.06 million $9.45 4.05

Hibbett has higher revenue and earnings than Roots.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roots 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hibbett 1 2 4 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Roots and Hibbett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Roots currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.17%. Hibbett has a consensus target price of $72.80, indicating a potential upside of 90.38%. Given Hibbett’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hibbett is more favorable than Roots.

Profitability

This table compares Roots and Hibbett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roots N/A N/A N/A Hibbett 7.16% 34.71% 13.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Hibbett shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hibbett shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hibbett beats Roots on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce. The Partners and Other segment involved in the wholesale of Roots branded products to the company's international operating partners, licensees, and wholesale customers. Roots Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It also sells its products through online channels. Hibbett, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

