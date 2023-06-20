Head-To-Head Review: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) versus The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and The9’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $582.10 million 0.78 -$5.25 million ($0.33) -25.48 The9 $17.24 million 1.16 -$141.34 million N/A N/A

Profitability

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

This table compares QuinStreet and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -3.00% -6.32% -4.40% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for QuinStreet and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 3 1 0 2.25 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 99.17%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than The9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The9 beats QuinStreet on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About The9

(Get Rating)

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.