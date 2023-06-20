Head to Head Review: SEA (NYSE:SE) vs. ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY)

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) and ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SEA and ZOZO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA -7.83% -14.44% -4.69% ZOZO N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SEA and ZOZO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 0 7 9 1 2.65 ZOZO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SEA currently has a consensus target price of $90.88, indicating a potential upside of 46.40%. Given SEA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEA is more favorable than ZOZO.

73.7% of SEA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEA and ZOZO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEA $12.45 billion 2.82 -$1.65 billion ($1.82) -34.11 ZOZO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZOZO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SEA.

Summary

SEA beats ZOZO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that provides integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including offline and online mobile wallet, and payment processing services, as well as other offerings across credit, insurtech, and digital bank services under the ShopeePay, SPayLater, SeaBank, SeaInsure, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc. operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall. In addition, it engages in the advertisement business. The company was formerly known as Start Today Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ZOZO, Inc. in October 2018. ZOZO, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. ZOZO, Inc. is a subsidiary of Z Holdings Corporation.

