Head to Head Survey: Adient (NYSE:ADNT) versus Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Patrick Industries and Adient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 1 5 0 2.83 Adient 2 3 4 0 2.22

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus price target of $73.17, suggesting a potential downside of 6.47%. Adient has a consensus price target of $46.43, suggesting a potential upside of 18.53%. Given Adient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adient is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $4.88 billion 0.36 $328.20 million $10.25 7.63 Adient $14.12 billion 0.26 -$120.00 million $0.12 326.42

This table compares Patrick Industries and Adient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Patrick Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adient. Patrick Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Patrick Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Patrick Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Adient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 5.53% 27.78% 9.09% Adient 0.08% 4.99% 1.32%

Volatility and Risk

Patrick Industries has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adient has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Adient on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile mouldings; interior passage doors; air handling products; slide-out trim and fascia; treated, untreated, and laminated plywood; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; boat towers, tops, trailers, and frames; adhesives and sealants; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath, and closet building products; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum and plastic fuel tanks; CNC molds, composite parts, marine hardware; slotwall panels, components; and other products. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and finishing products, electronic and audio system components, appliances, marine accessories, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products; cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, interior passage, roofing, laminate, and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

