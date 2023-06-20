Head to Head Survey: Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) versus Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) and Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salzgitter and Central Japan Railway’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $13.23 billion 0.15 $1.14 billion $1.66 2.20 Central Japan Railway $10.36 billion N/A $1.62 billion $0.81 15.32

Central Japan Railway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Salzgitter. Salzgitter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Japan Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Salzgitter and Central Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter 7.04% 17.37% 7.62% Central Japan Railway 15.56% 5.92% 2.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Salzgitter and Central Japan Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 2 6 0 0 1.75 Central Japan Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Salzgitter presently has a consensus price target of $29.37, suggesting a potential upside of 704.57%. Given Salzgitter’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Salzgitter is more favorable than Central Japan Railway.

Summary

Salzgitter beats Central Japan Railway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading. The Steel Processing segment produces various high-grade heavy plates; and manufactures line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, and precision and stainless-steel tubes. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment engages in the provision of machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter AG was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co. engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains. The Real Estate segment engages in the development of commercial facilities in stations and areas under elevated track columns. The Others segment manages hotels at major stations, travel business and advertising agencies. It also manufactures rolling stock and maintains, inspects and repairs railway facilities. The company was founded on April 1, 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

