Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Headwater Exploration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Headwater Exploration’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HWX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

HWX opened at C$6.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.19. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$4.79 and a one year high of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total value of C$2,223,480.00. 26.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

