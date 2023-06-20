Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 13,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.30 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $30.07.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -620.00%.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.