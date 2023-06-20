Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Up 6.2% in May

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,500 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 503,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.