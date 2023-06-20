Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXGBY. HSBC cut Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DNB Markets cut Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.56%.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

(Get Rating

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.