Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

