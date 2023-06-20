HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $58.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $66.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.34%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

