High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 13.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.61. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of High Tide by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

