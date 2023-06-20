Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,404. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.