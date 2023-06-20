Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HST. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

HST stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

