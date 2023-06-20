Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Purchases 22 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.16 ($190.86).
Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 685 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.70 ($192.83).
- On Friday, March 24th, Andrew Livingston purchased 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($202,984.82).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 664 ($8.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.17, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 472.20 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.53). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 681.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 667.26.
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
