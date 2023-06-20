Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Purchases 22 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 678 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.16 ($190.86).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Andrew Livingston acquired 22 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 685 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.70 ($192.83).

On Friday, March 24th, Andrew Livingston purchased 23,536 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £158,632.64 ($202,984.82).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 664 ($8.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,017.17, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 472.20 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.53). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 681.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 667.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Howden Joinery Group

HWDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.13) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.24) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.98) to GBX 755 ($9.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 751.25 ($9.61).

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

