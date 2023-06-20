Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,490,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.64 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

