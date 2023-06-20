Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys 150 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Southern stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

